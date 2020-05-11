Fire breaks out in Benton Township home

BENTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — UPDATE: One firefighter was hurt while battling the flames at a home on Clarkson Road in Benton Township. He was taken from the scene in an ambulance. There is no word on his condition.

Several fire departments were called from Lackawanna and Wyoming Counties to fight the fire around 9:30 p.m.

———————————————————————————————————————————————————-

They found flames coming from the rear of the home.

No one was home when the fire started, but homeowners arrived on scene shortly afterwards. Water had to be brought in with tankers. The home is heavily damaged.

Clarkson Road is closed in the area. There’s no word on what caused the fire.