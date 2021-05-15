Fire breaks out at Wilkes-Barre Township McDonald’s

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire broke out at a McDonald’s along a busy road Saturday afternoon around 4:30 p.m.

Smoke could be seen for miles away from the Cross Valley, as crews worked to extinguish the smoky fire inside the structure.

The fire was put out not long ago but crews are still on scene assessing the damage and beginning the ventilation process. Kidder Street remained open to all traffic this afternoon despite the working fire.

The restaurant was evacuated. There is no word on any injuries at this time.