Fire breaks out at Wilkes-Barre restaurant

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — No one was injured in a fire that broke out on Main Street Saturday night.

The call came in at 10:10 p.m. for a fire that started in the kitchen of Hartman Jerk Center Jamacian Restaurant at 72 Main Street due a malfunctioning piece of cookware.

The building sustained heat, smoke and water damage, but the businesses on either side were not impacted. Hartman will need to be cleaned, restocked and inspected before re-opening.

It was not known when it would re-open.