WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Multiple fire crews responded to a structure fire on South Franklin Street in Wilkes-Barre Wednesday night.

The fire started in the back of the home. The family, including four children, was home at the time. They say they smelled smoke and their fire alarms went off.

Everyone got out safely. A building inspector is on the way to say whether or not the family can return to their home Wednesday night.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.