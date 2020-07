WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Three people were displaced after a house fire in Wilkes-Barre Sunday evening.

The fire was reported at 1408 North Washington Street at about 5:15. Flames started on the rear porch of the home. Crews quickly knocked down the flames.

Everyone got out safely. Officials say there is no reason to believe the fire was suspicious.