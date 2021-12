WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire erupted in a Weis Market in West Hazleton Monday night.

Multiple crews are on scene. There are no details at this time on the cause of the fire or if there are any injuries.

Massive flames were seen shooting from the top of the building just before 10 pm. The store was evacuated once the flames were reported.

Eyewitness News will bring you more information as it becomes available.