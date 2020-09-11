Fire breaks out at UPMC Lock Haven

LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — No one was injured after a fire broke out at UPMC Lock Haven Thursday night.

Smoke was detected in the tunnel below UPMC Lock Haven at approximately 8 p.m and at 9 p.m, fire was detected in the same area. Patients were evacuated to Haven Place which is adjacent to the hospital.

No patients or staff were injured. Fire personnel remain on scene and are investigating.

The tunnel where the fire started used to provide access from hospital to the boiler room. The hospital says they’ve been planning to phase it out.

