Fire breaks out at Tioga County Fire Department

LAWRENCEVILLE, TIOGA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire department in Tioga County is dealing with a crippling loss.

Flames swept through Lawrenceville Fire Department and Ambulance Association Saturday afternoon on Mechanic Street. An ambulance was backing into the station when a vehicle next to it exploded for unknown reasons.

Flames swept through the fire hall which appears to be a total loss. Two ambulances and the patrol truck were saved, but the other vehicles were severely damaged.

Several firefighters needed treatment for heat exhaustion and breathing in smoke. The fire department says it has replacement trucks and gear on loan to respond to community emergencies.