Five dogs perish in Plains Township fire

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Flames have erupted inside a duplex home on Skidmore Street in Plains Township.

Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a fire in Luzerne County at this hour. Smoke and flames can be seen coming from at least one home.

Angie Brown, who lived at 52 Skidmore, says 5 of her pets dogs perished in the fire. Two were rescued. Five people lived at 54 Skidmore, a mother, father and three children — five-year-old twins and an 11-year-old. No injuries have been reported.

There’s heavy damage to the home. The cause is still under investigation.

