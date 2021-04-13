Fire breaks out at Luzerne County home

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — UPDATE: The fire was put out around 7:30 p.m.

The PSP fire marshal investigating.

———————————————————————————————————————————————————-

Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Butler Township. Call came in just after 6 p.m. for reports of a residential structure fire.

The fire broke out at a home in the 800 block of St. John’s Road. The road is closed to all traffic as crews work to extinguish the blaze.

White Haven Fire, Hazleton Township Fire, Valley Regional Fire & EMS, Freeland Fire, Hazleton Fire, Dennison Township Fire, and Foster Township Fire Co. are all on scene. Butler Township Police also assisting.

Eyewitness News will provide more information as it becomes available.