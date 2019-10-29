Fire breaks out at Luzerne County restaurant

ASHLEY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — UPDATE: Ashley Police are now calling a fire that broke out at a Luzerne County business early Tuesday morning a case of arson.

This is an active investigation. State police and Ashley Police are on the scene. Officers say this is clearly a case of arson. Investigators spent the day collecting evidence and put it in the back of a car parked outside Bentley’s.

Officials say the fire broke out early Tuesday morning at the BYOB Nightclub on Route 309 in Ashley. Emergency responders were dispatched after someone noticed the smoke while passing by.

State police and the fire marshal are working with Ashley Borough Police on this case. Ashley Borough Police told Eyewitness News that a couch was set on fire in the middle of the dance floor of the nightclub.

“This morning when we got there looking at it, it did appear to be suspicious. We called the state police fire marshal, they came out, did their investigation and they are going to rule it at this point as a case of arson,” Ashley Police Chief David Fedorczyk said.

Investigators obtained a search warrant Tuesday afternoon and were at the scene for most of the day.

