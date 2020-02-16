Fire breaks out at Catawissa Borough business

CATAWISSA, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Flames ripped through a Catawissa Borough business.

The call first came in around 6:30 p.m. at Melick Aquafeed on Third Street. Catawissa Fire and multiple other crews are still on the scene of the three-alarm fire. According to Elysburg fire companies, crews could be at the site throughout the night.

No injuries have been reported. There is no information on a cause at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

State Route 42 is closed between the Catawissa Bridge and Fourth Street.