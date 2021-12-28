Fire at the old Blossburg Hospital in Tioga County

TIOGA COUNTY, Pa. (WETM)- Early this morning a fire broke out on the second floor of the old Blossburg Hospital, after years of sitting empty and being vandalized.

Fire crews from Blossburg, Liberty and Mansfield were dispatched around 4:37 a.m. First News Now says they saw an orange glow from four windows on the second floor as smoke rose into the air when fire personnel arrived on scene around 4:40 a.m.

Courtesy of First News Now

Mutual aid was requested as firefighters worked to gain entry into the boarded-up building. Additional fire units from Tioga, Wellsboro and Canton responded to the fire at the old hospital.

Crews used a ladder truck from Mansfield in the front area of the hospital to reach the second floor and a Wellsboro ladder truck responded to the backside of the old hospital to get to the roof.The fire was reported out by Blossburg fire personnel around 6:58 a.m. and the Fire Marshall had just arrived on scene to investigate the cause of the fire.

