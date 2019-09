EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A massive fire barrels through an abandoned building in the Poconos.

This happened at the former International Boiler Works complex on Birch Street in East Stroudsburg around 7:00 pm Sunday night.

Several fire crews were dispatched to put out the blaze.

The Fire Marshal is expected on the scene today to investigate the cause of the fire. This isn’t the first time there has been a fire at this location. Flames ripped through the building in 2008.