Fire at Coaldale church has impact on owners’ plans

COALDALE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A week after a fire at a former church in Schuylkill County, the owners of the property are speaking out.

“It did significant damage to where ‘Ok, we don’t need 70 thousand for the roof. We need 300 thousand to get it repaired and back to where it was,” former St. Mary of Assumption property owner Lisa Davie said.

A fire at the former St. Mary of Assumption Church in Coaldale left more than financial and physical damage.

“I was almost to where I wanted to be. And this is a huge setback. You know, I don’t see an end where I could finish it on my own,” former St. Mary of Assumption property owner, William Ciccone said.

It’s disrupted the owners’ dream of turning the historic building into an arts and community center.

“Kids, adults , there’s so many people who would benefit my vision and what I would like to do here,” Davie said.

Davie is a recovering addict who used the arts to get back on track.

She hoped that one day this space would be a safe place and would keep young people from going down the wrong path.

“You can never give up hope. You have to keep on going staying strong and fight for what you believe in,” Davie said.

Neighbor Kathy Montesrin, whole-heartily believes in their vision and is urging the community to help the couple get through this setback.

“They want to make it better here. Welcome them. Help them. Show them that yeah we may be a small town but mighty in numbers,” Montesrin said.

The fire was ruled an accident.