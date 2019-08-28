Fines for double parking in Hazleton could increase

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) –Double parkers beware. You may have to pay a higher price if you get ticketed in the city of Hazleton if one city councilman gets his way.

We have all seen drivers who double park. It happens in every community, but this councilman is saying enough is enough. Councilman Tony Colombo says he gets calls every day from residents and business owners who ask him what, if anything, can be done to prevent double parking on city streets. So Colombo came up with an idea.

“If you hit people in the pocketbook where it hurts like with double parking, it makes the city safer,” Colombo said.

So Colombo wants to make it hurt by hiking fines for double parking from the current $40 to $200.

“If you double park, people have to go around you. You can get hit crossing the street. If you are going around, you get hit by a car. It’s very dangerous,” Colombo said.

Lauren Sacco’s family owns a restaurant in Center City. She says double parkers make it tough for her customers to reach her business. Traffic gets jammed up.

“They are looking to make a stand because there has to be rules. Double parking is a huge issue,” Sacco said.

Ann Wilson says it’s a matter of respect.

“I don’t think it’s fair. I drive around the block a couple of times looking for a parking spot. Everybody should,” Wilson said.

But Lex Sloot has his doubts about the proposal to hike fines for double parking.

“How can people actually catch them in the act is the real problem. People don’t park for long periods of time. It’s very short. I think it might be ineffective,” Sloot said.

But Colombo says: “Lack of respect. I was driving down Alter Street yesterday. There was a car double-parked between Third and Fourth Streets and there was a spot next to the curb. There was nothing there. He could have pulled against the curb. I don’t know if it’s ignorance or what it is. It isn’t right.”

Council will take up the measure at its next meeting. Colombo is confident he has support to approve the new city ordinance.

The $200 fine for double parking would be one of the highest in the region. Eyewitness News surveyed other area communities. Most range anywhere from $10 to the high of about $100.