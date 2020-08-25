Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection opens in East Stroudsburg

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A new Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection has opened in Monroe County.
The store is located at Pocono Plaza, 310 Lincoln Avenue, East Stroudsburg, Monroe County. It carries over 4,400 types of wines and spirits. A wine specialist will also be available to help customers.
To celebrate the grand opening, all in-store wines, spirits, and accessories will be 10 percent off during regular business hours from Monday, Aug. 31st, through Wednesday, Sept. 2nd.
There are some precautions in place due to COVID-19. They include:
- A limited number of customers will be allowed in the store at any time in order to maintain social distancing best practices.
- The first hour each store is open each day will be reserved for customers at high risk for COVID-19, including those 65 years of age and older. Voluntary compliance from all customers is encouraged in the interest of protecting the health and safety of our most vulnerable community members.
- Customers and employees will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing, guided by signage throughout the stores.
- Signage will also direct customers to follow one-way patterns to avoid cross-traffic and encourage them to refrain from touching products unless they intend to buy them.
- Store employees will perform enhanced and frequent cleaning and disinfecting, and store hours will be modified to ensure appropriate time for cleaning and restocking.
- All sales are final, and no returns will be accepted until further notice.
The East Stroudsburg Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. The store phone number is 570-424-3941.