Fine Arts Fiesta announces socially distanced “Presentation of the Arts 2021”

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – An area festival has announced a socially-distanced event set to take place in May.

Partnering with Mayor George Brown and the City of Wilkes-Barre, the Fine Arts Fiesta will hold a “Presentation of the Arts 2021” on Public Square May 14-16 from 11am-7pm.

Organizers say the presentation will be tailored to meet current health and safety guidelines.

Features will include an Artist’s Market, and exhibitions by members of the Wyoming Valley Art League, Verve Vertu, and the Wyoming Valley Bonsai Society.

There will be no children’s activities, live entertainment or Juried Art exhibit this year.

In lieu of a Fiesta food court, organizers encourage visitors to patronize and support downtown restaurants in Wilkes-Barre which have endured the hardships of the past year.