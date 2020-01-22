Finding Phylicia Thomas

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A mother from Luzerne County says she will never stop searching for her 22-year-old daughter who disappeared nearly 16 years ago.

Phylicia Thomas of Sweet Valley vanished without a trace in February of 2004. Thomas’ mother believes her daughter was murdered and her body was buried somewhere in the Sweet Valley area of Luzerne County. She says she wants justice for her daughter and most of all peace for her family.

“I know I’m going to find her. I’m not going to stop. My family won’t stop. We’re going to find her,” said Pauline Bailey, Phylicia’s mother.

Bailey says not a day goes by when she doesn’t think about her daughter Phylicia. She went missing on the night of February 11th, 2004 after she attended a party near her home in Sweet Valley.

“Oh yeah I definitely know what happened to her. She was murdered by five men,” said Bailey.

She says she gave the information to state police years ago. Despite numerous searches and public outreach, her daughter is nowhere to be found. Friend Judy Fisher has stood by Bailey’s side for all of these years.

“I just don’t understand why there are no answers. We have done this investigation ourselves. We have to. We have to,” said Fisher.

Bailey admits she does not have a good relationship with law enforcement because she believes they have not done enough to solve the case. She is once again appealing to the public for help.

“Please, please, anybody, anything you hear anything you might know please call please,” said Bailey.

Investigators tell Lead I-Team Reporter Andy Mehalshick they cannot comment on the investigation only to say it is not closed.