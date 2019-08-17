(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Are you willing to open your heart and your home to a pet?

This Saturday, August 17, Join Eyewitness News Morning Anchors Chris Langlois and Kelly Byrne for “Finding a Forever Home”!

The program will feature many of our regions SPCA’s and Animal Rescue groups. We will take a look at the need for forever families for our four-legged friends.

We will feature the SPCA of Luzerne County, Dessin Animal Shelter, Hillside SPCA, Blue Chip Farm Animal Rescue, Awsom Animal Shelter and Char-Wills German Shepherd Rescue.

We will also tip our hats to the many volunteers who devote their time and love to animals looking for a new home.

Finding a Forever Home will air on Saturday, August 17 at 9 am and then at 7 pm.

Our Kristina Shalhoup, Logan Westrope and Rachael Espaillat will be at the SPCA of Luzerne County from Noon until 2 pm for a meet and greet!