Financial relief on the way

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The financial strain the coronavirus pandemic has put on Americans is extraordinary.

But with the passing of the CARES Act, help is on the way. Direct deposits are coming in this week from the IRS. That’s just one part of the immediate effort to stimulate the economy and keep people going through these times. But it’s a crucial one. It’s been on the minds of millions of Americans for weeks now. Financial relief.

“What’s important for everyone to appreciate is that this is not a recession. This was a directed shutdown of our economy,” Representative Dan Meuser said.

A shutdown Meuser says meant to save lives. Stay at home orders and non-life-sustaining businesses closing helps limit physical contact, but the average American wallet is still hurting for now.

“Once we get around this thing, and we will, businesses will have survived so they can be part of a strong economy,” Meuser said.

Meantime people receiving the $2.4 trillion stimulus, especially those out of work, say they know exactly how they’re going to put the money to good use.

“You need to buy necessities for your families, so this will be a big help for those folks,” Jordanis Petsas, chair of the University of Scranton, said.

Whether the bills are piling up or not, an influx of cash seems tempting, but experts say it’s best to spend it wisely.

“I don’t think many people are going to think ‘oh I have this check so I should buy a new television set for my house.’ Rather some small wins that can help you stay positive and optimistic,” J.C. Blewitt, assistant professor of management at King’s College, said.

“Having some fun and going online to do some purchasing doesn’t really hurt. It increases our confidence, but with some caution,” Petsas said.

Those fortunate enough to have their heads above financial waters are encouraged to support local businesses, if not save for a rainy day.

“Take that $1,200 or $2,400, put it in the bank and don’t touch it until you need it,” Sean McAndrew, partner M&I Wealth Advisors said.

The first round of direct deposits to those who have filed their 2018 and 2019 taxes electronically will provide immediate relief. Paper checks to those who qualify will be sent out within the next couple of weeks.

The CARES Act also helps with paycheck protection for employers and ensuring that hospitals have protective equipment and funding to help continue the fight against COVID-19.