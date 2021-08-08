Final Paul Miller Jr. Golf Tournament held in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Sunday was the final fundraiser for an event that has been held for the last 11 years.

The Paul Miller Junior Golf Tournament had its final fundraiser Sunday. It honors and raises awareness for Paul Miller, who was killed in a crash caused by a distracted driver on Route 33 in Saylorsburg back in 2010.

His parents have made it their mission to raise awareness of distracted driving by educating others. Proceeds go toward a scholarship to Lackawanna College.

“Besides it being an issue that needs to be addressed more, Paul was just an amazing person and that is testament to everybody that comes each year and his family is loved,” Paul’s friend, Robert Casey of Dunmore, said.

The fundraiser has raised over $100,000 in 11 years.