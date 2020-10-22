Final head-to-head presidential debate Thursday night

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The second presidential debate was cancelled amid a dispute about whether it should be virtual. So this it – one final head-to-head. A chance to change the trajectory of the race.

For President Trump and former Vice President Biden — this is it. The final presidential debate, a final shot to make their case to a massive television audience.

Thursday night’s 90-minute face to face is in Nashville under strict pandemic safety rules. Following the nonstop interruptions and cross talk that dominated the first matchup, the debate commission has tweaked the format.

Each candidate will have two minutes to speak uninterrupted at beginning of each segment and the other candidate’s mic will be turned off.

President Trump takes the stage following a dust-up this week with “60 Minutes.” The president left the interview taping. Upset with Lesly Stahl, today, he posted the unedited sit-down on his Facebook page.

“With you nothing I say would be any good, Leslie. I think we have enough of an interview here. Let’s go,” President Trump said.

President Trump also criticized tonight’s moderator Kristen Welker of NBC.

Likely to come up tonight either from Welker or President Trump, questions about Biden’s son, Hunter. President Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, has been shopping a story about a laptop containing files showing Hunter Biden’s business dealings in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, President Trump could address reports he maintains foreign bank accounts including one in China.

This week on the campaign trail, the rhetoric has sharpened.

“We cannot afford four more years of this, Philadelphia,” Barack Obama said.

The final debate comes amid concern about election integrity. National security officials announced yesterday that both Iran and Russia have obtained American voter registration data. Iran, officials announced, has used the information to send faked e-mails to voters. But there’s no indication election results have been changed.

More than 42 million Americans have already cast their ballots and there really hasn’t been much movement in the polls for months. Thursday night, a chance to shake things up.