Filling Up Stockings with Holiday Blessings and Hope

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) We’re just five short weeks away from Christmas which means it’s time to start thinking about gift-giving.

Lycoming County is making sure the people are not forgotten this holiday season.

Eyewitness News Reporter Morgan Parrish spent some time filling stockings with the ladies of the Annual Christmas Stocking Project.

The time has come. It’s the season of giving and for these church members. That means stocking up to give back to the community just in time for Christmas.

“It’s the holidays and you know there’s so many elderly people that they don’t have … Their children are no longer in the area so were their family,” said Barbara Allen, Shiloh Baptist Church Member.

Church Women United, an organization made up of women from churches across Lycoming County, gathered at Pine Street United Methodist Church to fill up these goodie bags.

The bags will fill nearly one thousand stockings, for residents in the eight nursing homes in the county.

“We just felt there’s a need at the homes and what we purchase are what their needs are they tell us not anymore not any less,” said Patricia Wittig, United Methodist Church Member.

The bags are filled with items like hand creams, note pads, emery boards, and hair combs.

It’s the group’s way of spreading a little holiday cheer.

“Because this might be all the joy that they get from a little bag of goodies,” said Sonja Saar, Heshbon Park United Methodist Church

“Some of them don’t even have family to visit them so it’s really nice that we do this for them” Linda Jackson, President/Church Women United The gifts don’t end there.