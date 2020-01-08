Fighting to end stormwater tax in Luzerne County

(WBRE/WYOU) — The fight to end stormwater tax in Luzerne County is being spearheaded by a volunteer organization, fighting for what they call unfair taxation to end.

Almost two dozen people attended the introductory taxpayer POWER meeting Tuesday night to rally against the Wyoming Valley Sanitation Authority and its stormwater tax.

POWER is an acronym, meaning People Overwhelmed With Excessive Regulations. The group helped challenge WVSA’s fee structure, leading to a 40 percent reduction in stormwater fees, saving taxpayers $5.6 million. And now, as a legally incorporated organization run by the community, it’s able to accept donations and expand the fight.

“What we can do is now link up with communities throughout the state… We never had the flexibility before, and now we do. Now we can grow this,” chairman Mike Stash said.

This is just the first step to their overall goal: End the rain tax not only in Luzerne County but nationwide. For more information click here and here.