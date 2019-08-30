Fight leads to shooting

(WBRE/WYOU) — Dozens of bullets are fired into Luzerne County homes and investigators say it all started with a fight among students.

Hazleton police say the shots were fired on West Eleventh Street, near Wyoming Street, around 11 p.m. Wednesday night. At least 45 shots were fired, most of them hitting a home with no one inside.

A couple of rounds struck an adjoining home. Hazleton’s police chief says they are working with the Hazleton Area School District police department in the case. This is the third shooting in Hazleton in recent weeks. Fortunately no one has been injured.

In July, an empty car was the target of a shooting at the intersection of North Laurel and West Spring Streets. Hazleton police are looking for Christopher Paniagua in connection with that shooting.

While Eyewitness News does not usually identify minors, police are asking for assistance in locating Paniagua as well as information on Wednesday night’s shooting.