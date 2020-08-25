Fight for rights continue in Schuylkill County

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many people are still celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Women’s Suffrage Act.

A local organization is commemorating prominent women in our history who made it possible and those who continue the stride forward. Schuylkill Indivisible took a women’s rally to the web to commemorate the 100 years women have been allowed to vote.

“It was kind of a dream come true for me,” Schuylkill Indivisible co-chair Lisa Von Ahn said.

The organization posted two videos each day starting August 18th, the day the Suffrage Act was passed. One video features a local speaker and another highlights a suffragette, including a couple of those historical figures from the Schuylkill County area.

“I think it’s important to highlight that because people don’t necessarily think of Schuylkill County as having that kind of stuff here but that is part of the history of this area,” co-chair Rachel Keck said.

Von Ahn says she always wanted hold a women’s rally in Schuylkill County to show women do care about their rights and history.

“I’d like to see women’s rights not be an issue but a given. It really angers me to still see them being used as a political football,” Von Ahn said.

The two women say we still have a long way to go in many areas of life including reproductive rights, and rights in the work place.

“The fight for women’s rights. It might not be for the right to vote but we are still fighting,” Keck said.

A snow storm in January cancelled the original plan and the pandemic created another challenge but determined to have the show go on, the women created a virtual one.

The virtual women’s rally ends Wednesday, and highlights a suffragette from Schuylkill County. There will also be a dramatic reading preview done by local theater group, Theater Junction.

