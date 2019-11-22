Fifth Medical Marijuana Dispensary Opens in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Nearly half a dozen medical marijuana dispensaries have opened in Scranton. The latest one held a ribbon-cutting Thursday.

Flying high in the sky was the message Marijuana is Medicine. The new Green Goods in Scranton has opened.

“You have to go a little bit further to get people excited and get your name out there, so we thought it would be a great way,” Vireo sales and marketing manager Eric Miller said.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the fifth medical marijuana dispensary to open in the Electric City. Vireo Health is the company that grows and distributes the drug through flower, vape, gummies, and more. Medical professionals say it can help alleviate 23 conditions that currently qualify patients to use in Pennsylvania.

“They range from very dire to life-ending, cancer, multiple sclerosis, AIDS, glaucoma,” Miller said.

Thursday, medical physicians were on hand to answer questions from residents, patients or future patients to help them understand the drug and how to get certified to receive medical marijuana.

“It takes away the stigma. It makes cannabis out there and not like a dirty word that makes you go tee hee when you hear marijuana, cannabis or anything like that,” Vireo director of medical education Dr. Paloma Lehfeldt said.

Those who live near the joint have mixed feelings. Some of those who are against it did not want to go on camera, while others are okay with it.

“I just don’t mind if it’s for medical purpose,” Sabir Aniket of Scranton said.

Aniket says with the amount of security, as a resident he’s not worried. He says it’s nice that there are not a lot of signs.

“I didn’t even pay attention. I didn’t even know something was going on over here,” Aniket said.

Miller says around 10 to 15 patients come to the dispensary a day, with more people getting certified to use the drug. He’s expecting that number to triple by the end of the year.

“You’re seeing people who have conditions that are really benefiting from marijuana as medicine,” Miller said.

All of the medical marijuana sold in the state is grown right here in Pennsylvania. The commonwealth legalized medical marijuana in 2016.