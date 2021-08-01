Fifth annual Promise Keeper’s Ride Honoring Our Fallen honors Archbald veteran

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dozens of motorcyclists hit the open road to remember a fallen Pennsylvania patriot.

The fifth annual Promise Keeper’s Ride Honoring Our Fallen, took place Sunday in Dickson City. It’s put on by the non-profit Veterans Promise. About 100 riders attended, all to honor Sergeant First Class Michael Guratosky from Archbald, who lost his battle on home soil.

“It is truly the ultimate sacrifice. You don’t know on any given day whether you are here or not and to defend this amazing country that we live in, I can’t do it myself so to support the men and women that can, it’s truly an honor,” Veterans Promise Family Support advocate Candy Voorhees said.

An award ceremony followed the ride and local businesses that support Veterans Promise and local veterans in our area were recognized.

Veterans Promise offers outreach for PTSD, suicide prevention, drug and alcohol education. They support veterans and their families in the community and are looking to build off the almost $10,000 they raised last year.