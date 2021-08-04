Fifth annual Camp Connections helps kids learn while on summer break

FACTORYVILLE, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An annual camp is getting children outdoors and learning while on summer break.

Camp Connections is happening at Keystone College this week. Two groups of 40 have traded summer break for four weeks of camp to learn about STREAM.

STREAM stands for science, technology, robotics, engineering, art and math. But the students are learning life skills as well.

“It’s really fun! There is a lot of nice things to do here. We’re in cooking right now. We made walking tacos,” Ayhana Garcia Steele of West Scranton Intermediate School said.

“You get to have a schedule every day. Cooking is most days and pottery is every Monday and you get to do arts and crafts and watch movies. It’s really fun,” London Lisk of Lackawanna Trail School District said.

Camp Connections runs until August 12th. This is the fifth year Keystone College has hosted the camp in conjunction with Friends of the Poor and funded through the Weinberg Foundation.