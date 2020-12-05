Fierce flames engulf home in Schuylkill County

GILBERTON, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Losing your home to fire is terrible no matter the time of year, but it’s happened less than three weeks before Christmas for a Schuylkill County family.

Fierce flames shot through the windows and along the exterior of a home in Gilberton.

The fire broke out Saturday morning around 10:30 at the home on Draper Street.

Katie and Solomon peel and their two children were sleeping at the time when someone banged on the door and woke them up. They escaped unhurt and the Red Cross was called to help meet some of their needs.

The fire chief in Gilberton tells Eyewitness News a chimney fire is to blame for the blaze in Schuylkill County.

