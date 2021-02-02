Fiancée of Wilkes-Barre shooting victim looks for justice

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — We are now learning the name of one of the men who died in a shooting Saturday night. We first told you Sunday morning, three people were shot in downtown Wilkes-Barre-— two of them died.

Eyewitness News reporter Julie Dunphy sat down with the fiancée of one of the victims, who’s now looking for justice.

“He’s alive to me. I keep thinking he’s going to call me and say baby they made a mistake,” said April Cuascut, victim’s fiancée.

Cuascut shares her story with Eyewitness News as she grieves over the loss of her fiancé Damian Thomas.

Cuascut says Thomas was one of the two victims shot and killed Saturday night on the sidewalk of South Main Street around 11:30 p.m. She was inside this bar at the time.

“Like I seen him laying there and he’s just looking, and took two breathes… And just nothing,” said Cuascut.

Surveillance video shows a man pulled a gun from his clothing and directly approached the first victim firing at close range. As people ran from the gunfire. The shooter continued to fire the gun and hit two other men.

“I’ve seen it. I try not to watch it, but it’s hard not to… Because that’s the last video of him,” said Cuascut.

“It kills me cause like it shows when the person starts shooting and they start running, and he try to help someone off the floor and that’s when I guess he got hit… It looked like in the video to me.

Three days since the shooting with no word of any arrests. Cuascut says it’s time for justice for her fiancé.

“Just because he’s black, does not mean he deserves to die, or he’s a drug dealer or this, that and the third, it does not mean that he didn’t take care of him family. He took care of home, he took care of me.”

Thomas died just a month shy of his 33rd birthday.

Cuascut says he was an all around good guy that worked at a local recycling center. Now she wants to see an end to gun violence.

“This gun stuff needs to stop. They need to get rid of these guns, they really do, because you have people shooting people for no reason,” she added.

Officials say the shooter and a getaway driver fled the scene in a silver minivan consistent in appearance with a Dodge Journey or similar type vehicle.

Police say the shooter is a black male, 5’6″ with a thin build.

If you have any information, call police.

To help offset funeral costs, you can donate to the GoFundMe page.