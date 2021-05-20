FFA Members prepare for Bloomsburg Fair

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — With the Bloomsburg Fair going forward in 2021, Central Columbia FFA members are already gearing up to show animals.

“The whole idea behind the fair is to promote agricultural literacy,” FFA Advisor Doug Brown said.

The fair is set to take place with full capacity this fall. Now is the time for the Central Columbia FFA members to get live stock ready to show in person.

“If you see an animal at the fair, kids have put hours of work into showing that area. So just know this isn’t a kid that just jumped up and grabbed and animal and said yeah I’m going to the fair today. This is months and months of preparation prior to going to the fair or the farm show,” Kristie Good, an agricultural science instructor said.

Students like Brooke Wolfinger say the process took a turn because of COVID-19.

“It’s been very different. I went from three consecutive years of being outside, in the community, being able to work with other members from different chapters, and this year has been all virtual,” Central Columbia FFA President Wolfinger said.

The State FFA Vice President Cody Lehman says it’s all in how you look at it.

“You’re not looking at it as a way of we lost this or we are not doing this in person. We started looking at it in a way of well, this is the situation we are in, now what can we do with what we have and really make the most out of it,” Lehman said.

Good says that at the end of the day, her students can’t wait to be back in the show ring.

“As every day passes, we look at our animals, we look at our rabbits, we look at our goats, cows. The kids are just so excited to go back to whatever normal we can,” she said.

To see some of the things the FFA does, visit the Central Columbia High School website.