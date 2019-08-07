Female police officer promoted to agent in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — History was made Tuesday for the Williamsport Bureau of Police.

The department celebrated having more female officers than ever before. And one of those officers is moving up the ranks. Brittany Alexander is the first female officer to be promoted to an agent.

A press conference was held Tuesday morning where she was congratulated by city officials and community members. Agent Alexander says she’s looking forward to new beginnings in the city.

“It’s a little overwhelming. I’m very humbled. I’m glad that I’m going to have the experience to work with some of our veteran agents before they do retire so I’m just very grateful for the opportunity,” Alexander said.

Alexander says she’s looking forward to bringing justice for victims’ families and investigating major crimes.