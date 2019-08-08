Fell Township zoning hearing still going

FELL TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — UPDATE: The zoning hearing in Fell Township will be continued Thursday, August 8 at 6 p.m.

Fell Township residents were expressing their frustrations at a hearing Wednesday night with the company Pioneer Aggregates. The company, which has a permit through DEP, is dumping waste into the Simpson Stone Quarry. This has residents concerned for their health and safety.

Fell Township filed a notice of violation because they say Pioneer is not complying with their zoning ordinance. But the company fired back with an appeal.

This hearing will determine if the appeal is valid.