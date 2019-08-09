Fell Township zoning board meeting continues for second day

(WBRE/WYOU) — The battle between a township and company over waste disposal in Lackawanna County continued on for a second day.

Fell Township Zoning Board granted the request to continue the hearing that would determine whether Pioneer Aggregates is violating the township’s zoning ordinance. The township solicitor wants to bring in rebuttal witnesses.

Fell Township filed a notice of violation because they say Pioneer is not complying with their zoning ordinance. But the company appealed.

They have a permit through the DEP allowing them to dump waste into the Simpson Stone Quarry. Wednesday night’s zoning board meeting went on for more than four hours.

A new date has not been established yet.