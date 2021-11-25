Feeding the Community: St. Luke’s in Stroudsburg provides dinners

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Volunteers worked on Thursday to hand out meals to those in need in Stroudsburg.

St. Luke’s Church on Main Street held its annual Thanksgiving dinner meal handout Thursday, a tradition for more than 30 years.







18 turkeys were cooked and prepared for the more than 250 meals that were put together to be given out either take out or eat in style.

It’s free to anyone in the community and the volunteers say they had a huge turnout.

