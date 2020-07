WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Monday, July 13th marks the beginning of a month-long campaign called “Feeding NEPA.”

The goal of the campaign is to help local families and children in need and raise money for three of our area food banks: Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank, Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, and the Helping Harvest Food Bank.





Reporter Chris Bohinski met with the Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank and will have more on the campaign on Eyewitness News at 6 pm.