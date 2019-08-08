Feeding lots of hungry mouths

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Something smells good in Williamsport and it’s not the fresh-cut grass on the hill at Lamade Stadium.

Organizers and volunteers are busy getting ready for the massive sporting event. So who’s going to feed all the players and coaches?

Teams from across the country and worldwide put in the work to make it to South Williamsport and the staff here at the dining hall in the Grove are just as excited to see their little sluggers.

“We provide three meals a day, once they get off the bus and we have so much fun with the kids,” kitchen supervisor Marilea Bubb said.

When players get a break from the action they get to hang out with new friends and grab a bite to eat.

“It’s unbelievable. Just having all your countries in the world coming in one place and unite. It’s great seeing the kids’ reactions and the way they communicate with each other. it’s just amazing and unbelievable to see their smiles on their faces,” assistant cook Lisa Burkett said.

The staff loves the locals but also enjoys the international visitors.

“We like the Australians. They are always fun. They bring a kangaroo with them. It’s their good luck charm. I can’t say there’s just one special team. Altogether, collectively, they’re awesome,” Bubb said.

Some teams come from places where this dining hall serves them a bit more than food.

“The Uganda team was very special to us, being from the country they came from, and how appreciative they were over everything that we’ve done for them,” Burkett said.

The dining staff puts hours of hard work into keeping the kids fueled and healthy for their stay on and off the diamond.

“We have a wide variety of options. Sometimes we have to deal with food allergies and restrictions so we have something in place like a healthy option that’ll vitalize them for the day,” Bubb said.

Sometimes the healthy option isn’t the popular one.

“Tacos! It seems like kids like tacos,” Bubb said.

No matter what’s on the menu, at the end of the day, the work in the dining hall pays off.

“The staff does an amazing job feeding them three meals a day, watching them have fun and being kids,” Bubb said.

The dining hall is beefed up with both full and part-time staffers to prepare for the coming weeks. Players and coaches will arrive with high hopes and be sure to not leave with empty stomachs.

The Little League World Series begins with the Grand Slam Parade in less than one week, Wednesday, August 14.