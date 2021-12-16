Feeding Families Ministry gives away free Christmas turkey meals

TOBYHANNA, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dozens of cars lined up Thursday afternoon at a Tobyhanna food pantry to pick up free Christmas meals.

Feeding Families Ministry has been running the holiday meal drive for the past 10 years. The meal consists of a frozen turkey donated by Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate along with stuffing, potatoes, and much more.

The founder of the pantry tells Eyewitness News its’ sole purpose in the community is to feed people who need it without judgment.

“It’s our hope that they’ll have a nice, warm, nutritious meal with their family. They don’t have to worry about going out if they’re nervous about that or finding a place to go or affording a place to go,” Feeding Families Ministry founder/owner Diane McFadzean said.

If you weren’t able to make the event Thursday, you can head to the Tobyhanna Mountain Center from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday to pick up your meal.