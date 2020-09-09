Feeding a community in need in Kunkletown

KUNKLETOWN, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Keeping a community well fed. That’s the mission of the West End Food Pantry in Kunkletown, Monroe County.

The non-profit is a labor of love for its founder Karena Thek. She started the pantry to meet the growing community need. Hundreds of families a week are helped, and that number as grown since the pandemic.

“We just had a senior come through. She had been three days without food and was eating ketchup packets from McDonald’s, you know, and that’s just not fair,” Thek said.

You can help with the West End Food Pantry’s continuing mission this Friday. Join us for the Pocono Community Fundraiser from 8 to 9 p.m. on WBRE and learn more about the pantry and fundraising mission.