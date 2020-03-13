Federal waiver allows schools to continue school meal programs during two-week closure

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has issued a waiver for the Pennsylvania Department of Education to allow eligible schools to serve meals during the recently announced two-week mandatory closure.

The meals would be for low-income students in a non-congregate setting, such as a drive-thru or grab and go.

To be eligible, meal sites must be in the attendance area, or a census area, of a closed building where 50 percent or more of the students are eligible for free or reduced meals.

Meals may be served at qualifying school or non-school sites. Limited staff may continue to provide essential services related to food preparation and distribution.

Parents should check with their school district to see what food options are currently available to students, such as backpack programs, or students may receive free meals from a site that offers them if they live an area that does not provide free and reduced meals.