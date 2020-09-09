Federal judge finalizes multi-million-dollar settlement with Shaheen Mackey’s family

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE,WYOU-TV) — New developments in the case of a Berwick man who died in the hospital two days after an incident inside the Luzerne County Prison.

Wednesday Mackey’s family finalized a multi-million-dollar settlement with Luzerne County. The county reached a $3 million dollar settlement with the Mackey family earlier this year. A federal judge had to approve the settlement, and that happened today.







Eyewitness News was there as the Mackey family walked into court for the 3 p.m. hearing. They have been calling for another investigation, and insist that Mackey died because he was mistreated inside the Luzerne County Prison.

They argue corrections officers used physical force to restrain Mackey when in reality they say he suffered from a seizure disorder, and needed medical attention.

“He definitely had a seizure. And they said that he was fighting. When he has his seizures he does get — he gets delusional, he don’t know what’s going on. He don’t know where he was at, and they had him shackled and handcuffed like what, 8 different times? For one person I think that’s just too much,” Jerrie Babb, mother of two of Shaheen Mackey’s children told Eyewitness News.

The Luzerne County District Attorney’s office investigated the incident and cleared the corrections officers and staff of criminal wrongdoing. A forensic pathologist ruled Mackey died from natural causes.

The Mackey family insists they will never stop fighting for what they call ‘the real truth to come out” in this case.