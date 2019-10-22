Federal grant helps Forest City students earn college credits

FOREST CITY, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many high schools in our region are partnering with colleges to expand their curriculum. The programs allow students to earn college credits before they graduate. A federal grant is helping Forest City Regional students and adult learners do just that.

326 students roam the halls at Forest City Regional High School in Susquehanna County. Soon a number of students will be offered college-structured classes under the school’s roof.

“They’re basically going to have the opportunity to see what our classes are like,” president and CEO of Johnson College, Dr. Katie Leonard said.

Dr. Leonard has been working with the district and its $81,000 USDA business development grant. The two entities are coming together to offer dual enrollment classes this spring for students and others.

“Anybody from the region. An adult learner that wants to get a couple of credits to upscale or just to learn something new. They can come here and take classes,” Dr. Leonard said.

Dual enrollment classes include Intro to Computer Aid Design, Intro to Business, Intro to Supply Chain Management or Logistics, and more.

“It’s a really exciting partnership and I am so excited to see what the future is going to bring as we continue to develop curriculum and strengthen the partnership,” superintendent Dr. Jessica Aquilina said.

The two schools are also working on drafting and logistics courses for the 11th and 12th-grade students to earn Johnson College credits during school hours or on college campus, putting them on an industry fast track.

Johnson College says once the program is up and running by fall 2020, students will be able to leave here and be one year ahead when they enter college.

“So really they would only have one year left to complete a degree,” Dr. Leonard said.

Forest City mayor Christopher Glinton has been working with the district, college and the USDA to bring this opportunity to Susquehanna County.

“Am I going to be able to learn a trade here in Forest City? The answer I have been telling them, yes! You’ll be able to go here and learn and be in your own town,” Glinton said.

The grant money will go towards 3D printers, computers, and class structuring.