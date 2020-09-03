Federal funding awarded to help clean up area waterways

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tens of thousands of dollars in federal funds are headed to a pair of local organizations to clean up area waterways.

Congressman Matt Cartwright announced the funding grants in Scranton Wednesday morning. $50,000 each is going to the Lackawanna River Conservation Association and the Eastern Pennsylvania Coalition for Abandoned Mine Reclamation.

The money will help ease the financial burden on the community, which will ease the impact that anthracite mining had on waterways, like Leggett’s Creek which feeds into the Lackawanna River.

“Well, it’s really for two things. Number one, to foster better, cleaner water and number two, to create jobs because a lot of jobs spring up during the reclamation efforts,” Representative Cartwright (D)-Eighth District, said.

“It turns what is a defective stream into a more vibrant, living stream that’s got healthy water and habitat for fish and wildlife,” LRCA Director Bernie McGurl said.

The federal grant will be used for a one-mile stretch of Leggett’s Creek, but the long-range plan is to improve the creek from Scott Township to Scranton in Lackawanna County.