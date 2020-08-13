Federal corrections officer charged with unlawful contact with a minor

KINGSTON, WILKES-BARRE (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Kingston Police say Earnest Lee Pittman Jr., 45, of Cresco, has been arrested after allegedly having unlawful contact with a minor.

On August 4, a detective portrayed a 15-year-old female on a social media website when they were contacted by Pittman.

He messaged the assumed teenager saying, “I know I’m older but I always date younger.”

They continued to hold conversation until Pittman gave his phone number to talk while he went to work. In the exchange of messages, Pittman asked the “15-year-old” when she lost her virginity.

Police say they continued to have a sexually explicit conversations until August 12, when Pittman sent an image of the Kingston/Forty-Fort Cross Valley Exit where Kingston Police and detectives began to follow him.

Officers took Pittman into custody. They found him to be in possession of two firearms, a stab proof vest with the Department of Justice Federal Bureau of Prisons seal, as well as federal credentials, identifying him as a Federal Corrections Officer.

Police say Pittman was charged with multiple counts of unlawful contact with a minor and other charges. Pittman was denied bail and transported to Luzerne County Correctional Facility.