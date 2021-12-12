Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe held in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Hispanic community is celebrating the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

The Parish of St. Nick’s Church in Wilkes-Barre is marking the feast day. Hispanic members of the church community held a lavish procession through the streets. The feast marks the day in 1531 when the Blessed Mother appearance is believed to have resulted in millions of conversions to Catholicism.

“As far as I have memory we always celebrate the festivities December 12th as her day when she appeared. It is a tradition. As Mexicans we grew up with this,” volunteer Erica Sosa said.

The procession was followed by a Mass by Bishop Joseph Bambera and a reception at the church. Several churches in the Scranton diocese held Our Lady of Guadalupe Masses Sunday.