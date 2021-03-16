FBI: Luzerne County woman facing federal charges, photographed inside the Capitol on January 6

EYEWITNESS NEWS/ASSOCIATED PRESS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Luzerne County woman faces federal charges after she allegedly cheered on rioters as they stormed into the U.S. Capitol in early January and was photographed in a trashed conference room inside the building.

The FBI charged in a newly unsealed affidavit that Annie C. Howell of Swoyersville had engaged in trespassing, disorderly or disruptive conduct, violent entry and obstruction of Congress.

A message seeking comment was left Tuesday for her public defender.

The Justice Department says about 300 people have been charged with federal offenses related to the riot.

