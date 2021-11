WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The death of a prison inmate after a fight is being investigated by the FBI.

Officials from the U.S. Penitentiary Canaan in Waymart say 32-year-old Dominique Spence was pronounced dead Sunday morning. They say he got into an altercation with another inmate.

That inmate had minor injuries. Spence was serving more than six years for a felon in possession of a firearm.