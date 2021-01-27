FBI asking for help identifying woman in sexual exploitation investigation

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The FBI is looking for help finding an individual who may have information regarding a child victim in a sexual exploitation investigation.

The individual is described as a white female between the ages of 20-30.

“Jane Doe 43” is heard in a video, which is believed to be produced in October 2019, speaking English.

If you have any information regarding the individual or case, you can call the FBI’s toll-free tip-line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324)